Camila Cabello Says WILLOW Collab Is In Her 'Top 3' On 'FAMILIA'

Camila Cabello revealed today (April 3) that her collab with WILLOW, titled "Psychofreak," is one of her favorite tracks on her upcoming album FAMILIA. In fact, it's in her "Top 3."

"5 days till Familia! Psychofreak is my Top 3 favorite song on the album and it’s not number 3 😉 Pleasure to collaborate with somebody I respect so much as an artist and as a person. @willowsmith let’s get it 👅," she captioned the Instagram post. Camila shared a stunning photo alongside WILLOW, both dressed in all-black looks. WILLOW showed love to the "Bam Bam" singer in the comments saying "bbyg" alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

