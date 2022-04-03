Camila Cabello Says WILLOW Collab Is In Her 'Top 3' On 'FAMILIA'
By Yashira C.
April 3, 2022
Camila Cabello revealed today (April 3) that her collab with WILLOW, titled "Psychofreak," is one of her favorite tracks on her upcoming album FAMILIA. In fact, it's in her "Top 3."
"5 days till Familia! Psychofreak is my Top 3 favorite song on the album and it’s not number 3 😉 Pleasure to collaborate with somebody I respect so much as an artist and as a person. @willowsmith let’s get it 👅," she captioned the Instagram post. Camila shared a stunning photo alongside WILLOW, both dressed in all-black looks. WILLOW showed love to the "Bam Bam" singer in the comments saying "bbyg" alongside a heart-eyes emoji.
See the post below.
The singer revealed earlier this month that she would be marking her upcoming album release with a filmed concert. “filmed a concert w all new songs from my upcoming album FAMILIA and it’s out April 7 on @tiktok and IM SO EXCITED FOR U IT SEE IT,” she tweeted. Last week, Camila shared the tracklist for her upcoming album FAMILIA, which is set to release on April 8th. Here's the tracklist:
- Familia
- Celia
- Psychofreak ft. Willow
- Bam Bam ft. Ed Sheeran
- La Buena Vida
- Quiet
- Boys Don't Cry
- Hasta Los Dientes ft. Maria Becerra
- No Doubt
- Don't Go Yet
- Lola ft. Yotuel
- Everyone At This Party