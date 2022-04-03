Camila Cabello Says WILLOW Collab Is In Her 'Top 3' On 'FAMILIA'

By Yashira C.

April 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello revealed today (April 3) that her collab with WILLOW, titled "Psychofreak," is one of her favorite tracks on her upcoming album FAMILIA. In fact, it's in her "Top 3."

"5 days till Familia! Psychofreak is my Top 3 favorite song on the album and it’s not number 3 😉 Pleasure to collaborate with somebody I respect so much as an artist and as a person. @willowsmith let’s get it 👅," she captioned the Instagram post. Camila shared a stunning photo alongside WILLOW, both dressed in all-black looks. WILLOW showed love to the "Bam Bam" singer in the comments saying "bbyg" alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

See the post below.

The singer revealed earlier this month that she would be marking her upcoming album release with a filmed concert. “filmed a concert w all new songs from my upcoming album FAMILIA and it’s out April 7 on @tiktok and IM SO EXCITED FOR U IT SEE IT,” she tweeted. Last week, Camila shared the tracklist for her upcoming album FAMILIA, which is set to release on April 8th. Here's the tracklist:

  1. Familia
  2. Celia
  3. Psychofreak ft. Willow
  4. Bam Bam ft. Ed Sheeran
  5. La Buena Vida
  6. Quiet
  7. Boys Don't Cry
  8. Hasta Los Dientes ft. Maria Becerra
  9. No Doubt
  10. Don't Go Yet
  11. Lola ft. Yotuel
  12. Everyone At This Party
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.