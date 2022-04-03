Lil Nas X Makes 3 Outfit Changes In High Energy 2022 Grammys Performance
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 4, 2022
Lil Nas X has been the name on everyone's lips over the past few years and the artist proved why during his performance at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, April 3.
The rapper kicked off his performance with "DEAD RIGHT NOW" and "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) from his 2021 album MONTERO, standing before a giant, glittery sculpture of his head. Before being joined by fellow rapper Jack Harlow for their hit "Industry Baby," Lil Nas X impressively made his way through three outfit changes.
Harlow turned the heat up even more as they dance their way through their high-energy song. In a red carpet interview with E! News' Laverne Cox earlier in the night, Lil Nas X said that he was going to "eat the whole night up... A lot of people did not expect me to be back here but I'm here baby!"
Lil Nas X and Harlow were nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Industry Baby," and Lil Nas X was also nominated for Best Music Video for his provocative visuals for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
The 2022 Grammys hosted by Trevor Noah was initially scheduled to take place on January 31, 2022, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles but had to be rescheduled to April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada due to coronavirus concerns. This was the first time in the Grammy's 64 year history that the show was held in Las Vegas.
