Lil Nas X has been the name on everyone's lips over the past few years and the artist proved why during his performance at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, April 3.

The rapper kicked off his performance with "DEAD RIGHT NOW" and "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) from his 2021 album MONTERO, standing before a giant, glittery sculpture of his head. Before being joined by fellow rapper Jack Harlow for their hit "Industry Baby," Lil Nas X impressively made his way through three outfit changes.