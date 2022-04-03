Nas Performs Nostalgic Medley Of His Classic Hits At The 2022 Grammys

Nas brought New York City to Las Vegas in his epic performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The King's Disease rapper shut down the Grammys stage on Sunday Night, April 3, with a nostalgic medley of his greatest hits. He kicked things off by having a young kid sing the chorus to his 2002 hit "I Can." That's when Nas hits the stage with a live band behind him as he segues into his God's Son hit "Made You Look." Afterwards, he moved on to "One Mic," "NY State of Mind" and plenty more.