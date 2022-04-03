Nas Performs Nostalgic Medley Of His Classic Hits At The 2022 Grammys
By Tony M. Centeno
April 4, 2022
Nas brought New York City to Las Vegas in his epic performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
The King's Disease rapper shut down the Grammys stage on Sunday Night, April 3, with a nostalgic medley of his greatest hits. He kicked things off by having a young kid sing the chorus to his 2002 hit "I Can." That's when Nas hits the stage with a live band behind him as he segues into his God's Son hit "Made You Look." Afterwards, he moved on to "One Mic," "NY State of Mind" and plenty more.
In addition to performing, Nas was nominated for Best Rap Album for his King's Disease II album. The album's producer, Hit-Boy, was also nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical thanks to his work on the sequel to Nas' 2020 Grammy award-winning project. Both nominations come after Nas and Hit-Boy won the Grammy for Best Rap Album last year.
His performance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards comes shortly after he dropped the video for his song "Wave Gods" featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. In the video, Nas and Rocky rap their verses while portraying numerous people. In one scene, Rocky, Preemo and Hit-Boy all visit Nas in the hospital after he was shot. The song comes fresh off his album Magic, which is his third project that was executively produced by Hit-Boy. It may not be the last either. Back in December, Hit-Boy indicated that King's Disease III is in the works and that his Magic album was just to "feed the buzz."