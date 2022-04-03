Shooting At Dallas Concert Leaves At Least One Person Dead

At least one person was killed, and 11 others were injured when multiple people opened fire at an outdoor concert in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday (April 2) night. Around 2,000 people had gathered for the Second Annual Epic Easter Bike Out & Field Party.

The event featured people parading around an open field in trucks and ATVs before putting on a concert at the end of the night.

Around 11:30 p.m., shots rang out, sending everybody in the large crowd running for cover.

"Everybody was running," Lulu Smith, who attended the event with her daughter, told WFAA. "It was so jam-packed right here, you couldn't get in or out. When I got to my car, somebody was shooting. I rolled down my window, and I heard [shots]."

Officials said that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore was killed at the scene. His body was found near the stage. They said that 11 others, including three children, were transported to local hospitals. One person is in critical condition.

Witnesses said that a fight broke out in the crowd, which led to the shooting.

"Once they seen they can't break up the fight, they shot in the air to stop it," a woman who only wanted to be identified as Brittney told the news station. "It escalated, and they started shooting people."

Authorities said that one person fired into the air while a second gunman shot into the crowd. They have not made any arrests in the case.

The shooting was the second mass shooting to occur on Saturday. At least six people were killed in a shooting in downtown Sacramento.