Shooting At Dallas Concert Leaves At Least One Person Dead

By Bill Galluccio

April 3, 2022

Generic police lights and yellow police tape at crime scene
Photo: Getty Images

At least one person was killed, and 11 others were injured when multiple people opened fire at an outdoor concert in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday (April 2) night. Around 2,000 people had gathered for the Second Annual Epic Easter Bike Out & Field Party.

The event featured people parading around an open field in trucks and ATVs before putting on a concert at the end of the night.

Around 11:30 p.m., shots rang out, sending everybody in the large crowd running for cover.

"Everybody was running," Lulu Smith, who attended the event with her daughter, told WFAA. "It was so jam-packed right here, you couldn't get in or out. When I got to my car, somebody was shooting. I rolled down my window, and I heard [shots]."

Officials said that 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore was killed at the scene. His body was found near the stage. They said that 11 others, including three children, were transported to local hospitals. One person is in critical condition.

Witnesses said that a fight broke out in the crowd, which led to the shooting.

"Once they seen they can't break up the fight, they shot in the air to stop it," a woman who only wanted to be identified as Brittney told the news station. "It escalated, and they started shooting people."

Authorities said that one person fired into the air while a second gunman shot into the crowd. They have not made any arrests in the case.

The shooting was the second mass shooting to occur on Saturday. At least six people were killed in a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.