SZA Reveals Why She Was On Crutches At 2022 Grammy Awards

SZA may have won big during the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 3), but it was her accessory that cause some concern for fans.

SZA and Doja Cat took home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit duet "Kiss Me More" during the 2022 Grammys. However, as the "Good Days" singer made her way to the stage, she was seen walking on crutches.

While SZA rocked the crutches like a pro, she did encounter a little bit of trouble while trying to walk up on to the stage to accept her award. However, she had a guardian angel making sure she could get there safely as Lady Gaga stepped in to pick up the train of SZA's gown as she slowly climbed up the stairs.