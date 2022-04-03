Remember when T-Pain broke the Internet in 2017 with his huge revelation that people have been singing the lyrics to "Buy U A Drank" incorrectly this whole time?

In the hook, you might have thought it says, "I'ma buy you a drank / (Ooh wee) I'ma take you home with me," when in reality it says, "I'ma buy you a drank / (And then) I'ma take you home with me."

Well, T-Pain is back with another one.

On Sunday (April 3), the 37-year-old rapper is calling out people who are singing the wrong lyrics in "I'm Sprung." In a series of tweets, he said:

"How in God’s name do ppl hear 'out to get me' on I’m Sprung?! It drives me crazy! It’s 'Dog she got me'…. How are you hearing the other thing at all?!

"How are you even hearing “get” over “got” I just can’t think of a way to hear that.

"Pls go listen to the song with this new information. It’s like watching an old movie as an adult and finally understanding all the sex jokes."

Whelp. Even the lyrics on Google are against T-Pain — they still say "Out to get me" in the chorus.