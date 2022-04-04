Colorado Man Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Girl He Met On 'Call Of Duty'

A 26-year-old Colorado man is facing charges for allegedly trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl he met through a video game, NOLA reports.

Nathan Kleffner, 26, of Dacono, pleaded not guilty in court on Friday (April 1) to computer-aided solicitation of a minor and attempted aggravated kidnapping of a child, according to reporters. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) claims he flew to New Orleans to meet the girl, posing as a "state department" employee when he arrived at her home.

The relative recognized Kleffner and called the cops on him, leading to his arrest on January 27. That's when he explained to investigators that he met the girl through the video game Call of Duty and claimed the child to be his 18-year-old girlfriend, JPSO says.

Authorities also claim Kleffner engaged in multiple sexually explicit video chats with the girl and continued doing so after learning she was a minor. There was one instance where he allegedly revealed his genitals to her, according to the investigators.

Deputies allege Kleffner planned on renting a car, going to the girl's school, and leaving with her. For some reason, the 26-year-old wasn't able to attain a vehicle. He ended up catching a ride with an unidentified woman to the 11-year-old's house, authorities say. When the relative shut down Kleffner, he and the driver reportedly had an argument and she tossed out his luggage and drove off, leaving him there when deputies arrived. Officials say they found body armor in his suitcase.

Kleffner is being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a $75,000 bond. He's due back in court on April 18.