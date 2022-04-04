Colorado Man Says He Was 'Possessed By Demons' When He Killed His Mother

A Colorado man was taken into custody after he claimed he murdered his mother and was "possessed by demons" during the crime, according to FOX 31.

Yeurashka Graham, of Colorado Springs, was arrested last week in the May 2021 death of his 74-year-old mother, Theresa Graham. Firefighters found her body under a tarp after responding to a house fire on West Cheyenne Road in May 2021.

That same day, Colorado Springs Police got reports of a head-on collision in the north side of the city. They also got several 911 calls about Yeurashka Graham allegedly hitting other cars and chasing after the driver involved in the initial collision.

Officers later found Graham on Sword Dancer Drive, damaging cars with a metal pole in the area. Authorities claim he was ranting about God and Jesus before throwing the pole at an officer and charging at him. After a violent struggle, Graham was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to reporters.

Graham later confessed to killing his mother to a deputy working at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, officials say.

"I killed my mother. I did it on I think Mother’s Day, but it wasn’t me," Graham allegedly said, per an arrest affidavit. "I was possessed by demons. Drugs made me do it. Drugs put the demons in me."

He's now facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.