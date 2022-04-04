Colorado Man Says He Was 'Possessed By Demons' When He Killed His Mother

By Zuri Anderson

April 4, 2022

Firefighters surveying a damaged house after extinguishing a fire in May 2021. They found the body of 74-year-old Theresa Graham near the property.
Photo: Colorado Springs Fire Department

A Colorado man was taken into custody after he claimed he murdered his mother and was "possessed by demons" during the crime, according to FOX 31.

Yeurashka Graham, of Colorado Springs, was arrested last week in the May 2021 death of his 74-year-old mother, Theresa Graham. Firefighters found her body under a tarp after responding to a house fire on West Cheyenne Road in May 2021.

That same day, Colorado Springs Police got reports of a head-on collision in the north side of the city. They also got several 911 calls about Yeurashka Graham allegedly hitting other cars and chasing after the driver involved in the initial collision.

Officers later found Graham on Sword Dancer Drive, damaging cars with a metal pole in the area. Authorities claim he was ranting about God and Jesus before throwing the pole at an officer and charging at him. After a violent struggle, Graham was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to reporters.

Graham later confessed to killing his mother to a deputy working at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, officials say.

"I killed my mother. I did it on I think Mother’s Day, but it wasn’t me," Graham allegedly said, per an arrest affidavit. "I was possessed by demons. Drugs made me do it. Drugs put the demons in me."

He's now facing charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.