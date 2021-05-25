Feedback

Albuquerque Man Strangled Wife Because He Thought She Was A Demon

By Ginny Reese

May 25, 2021

Photo: Metropolitan Detention Center

An Albuquerque man is being held behind bars for strangling his wife to death.

41-year-old Lee Marco Cueller told police that he killed his wife because he thought she was a demon and that he should be taken to jail, reported KRQE.

Police responded to a call of a suspicious person near Tiguex Park off of Mountain this past weekend when they saw Cueller throw a pill bottle at a police officer's patrol car. The incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

That's when he dropped the news that he had killed his wife.

When officers searched his home in Southwest Albuquerque along Rio Madre near Dennis Chavez Boulevard, they found the wife's body underneath a blanket.

During questioning, police say that Cueller told them that he had strangled his wife. When asked why, he said that he believed she was a demon and that she was going to hurt his family.

Cueller was arrested and booked overnight into the Metropolitan Detention Center. He is now being charged with an open count of murder.

This is the 48th homicide so far this year, according to the Albuquerque Police Department count.

Photo: Metropolitan Detention Center

