Florida Alligator Spotted Swimming With Football In Mouth

A nature lover spotted the most Florida thing you'll probably hear about. An alligator was caught on camera swimming with a football in its mouth, according to WOFL.

Sandra Rayman Harrison snapped this silly photo on Facebook, which was captured at the Big Cypress National Preserve in Ochopee, Florida. It didn't take long for commentators to debate whether the reptile was trying to eat the ball or practicing its football skills.

"Florida Gators looking for new quarterback?" someone commented.

"He didn’t know it’s a football, thought he scored an easy meal of turtle," another user pointed out.

It wasn't all fun and games, though. Despite the funny comments, Harrison told the Miami Herald that she was worried about the gator's safety.