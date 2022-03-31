WATCH: Huge 12-Foot Alligator Gets Evicted From Newly-Built Florida Home

When building a home, nasty surprises are bound to happen. One Florida worker found something much more dangerous than mold or cockroaches in their brand-new house.

Video obtained by the Miami Herald shows a huge 12-foot alligator fighting with trappers as they try to remove the reptile from a Fort Myers-area home. The incident reportedly happened in the Babcock Ranch neighborhood, where home prices fetch up to $1.5 million.

Project manager Matthew Goodwin told reporters a window blind installer spotted the unexpected visitor chilling in the master bedroom of the house. The worker immediately called professional trappers to "evict" the stubborn reptile.

The footage starts with two men pulling the gator out of the unfinished home as it goes into a death roll several times. Gators usually use that maneuver used to subdue prey. The same thing happens as three men move the rolling reptile to the road, where it gets loaded into the back of a pickup truck.

Goodwin says the trappers released the gator back into the wilderness. He also believes the large creature found its way inside the house while escaping the chilly temperatures.

"He went into every room and his mark," the manager told reporters.

It's sure to be an experience everyone, including the gator, will never forget.