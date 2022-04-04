Meek Mill, Boosie Badazz Show Support For YNW Melly Before Murder Trial

Florida rapper YNW Melly is preparing to have his day in court for his upcoming murder trial. Before the proceedings were scheduled to begin, rappers Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz decided to give the young artist words of encouragement.

On Sunday night, April 3, Meek Mill took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the "Mixed Personalities" rapper's upcoming trial. The Dreamchaser founder, who knows how it feels to be in the defendant's seat, called for Melly's freedom and rallied his followers to pay attention to how the trial plays out.



"Free lil melly he innocent ….let’s watch the facts of his case so he don’t get railroaded! It’s in florid[a] it may be on tv," Meek tweeted.