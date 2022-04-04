Nashville Dog Named Finalist In Wacky Pet Name Contest: How To Vote

A Tennessee pooch is among the finalists for the national Wacky Pet Names competition

Nashville's own Dr. Potato Head is one of 10 finalists in the dog category for Nationwide's annual Wacky Pet Names competition, per News Channel 5. According to his profile, "Dr. P" is a French bulldog who is "a loving, sweet boy." His owner, Dalton Hamilton, got the unique name from his girlfriend.

"I knew I wanted it to be funny," he said. "My girlfriend suggested Mr. Potato Head, and I said 'doctor' ... because he has credentials, you know? And then we just went down the rabbit hole of all of the possible names we could call him from that."

Hamilton and his girlfriend aren't the only ones who get a kick out of the name.

"Everyone usually either laughs immediately, or they ask if that is what I said — and then proceed to laugh," he said.

Dr. Potato Head faces some stiff competition, going head to head with these other finalists:

Bruno Marscapone

Ghostopher P. Spookington

Holly Picklebone Bonk

Macho Dog Randy Savage

Motley Chew

Porkfrog

Princess Dumptruck

Redwood Stinging Tentacles of the Sea RuhRoh

Shoogieboogie

The canines aren't the only pets allowed to have a friendly competition. A separate category for cats also gives the felines a chance to get the wackiest name title. Here are the finalists:

Boba Pett

Crunchcat Supreme

Foo Foo Cuddly Poops

Lady Cleocatra Meowington

Linda From Human Resources

Mr. Murder Mittens

Pickles McButterpants The Muffin Slayer

Ruth Bader Kitsburg

Salt 'N' Dr. Pepper

Tayroar Swift

Voting for the wackiest pet names runs April 4-9, with the winners revealed on April 11. Cast your vote here.