Nashville Dog Named Finalist In Wacky Pet Name Contest: How To Vote

By Sarah Tate

April 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Tennessee pooch is among the finalists for the national Wacky Pet Names competition

Nashville's own Dr. Potato Head is one of 10 finalists in the dog category for Nationwide's annual Wacky Pet Names competition, per News Channel 5. According to his profile, "Dr. P" is a French bulldog who is "a loving, sweet boy." His owner, Dalton Hamilton, got the unique name from his girlfriend.

"I knew I wanted it to be funny," he said. "My girlfriend suggested Mr. Potato Head, and I said 'doctor' ... because he has credentials, you know? And then we just went down the rabbit hole of all of the possible names we could call him from that."

Hamilton and his girlfriend aren't the only ones who get a kick out of the name.

"Everyone usually either laughs immediately, or they ask if that is what I said — and then proceed to laugh," he said.

Dr. Potato Head faces some stiff competition, going head to head with these other finalists:

  • Bruno Marscapone
  • Ghostopher P. Spookington
  • Holly Picklebone Bonk
  • Macho Dog Randy Savage
  • Motley Chew
  • Porkfrog
  • Princess Dumptruck
  • Redwood Stinging Tentacles of the Sea RuhRoh
  • Shoogieboogie

The canines aren't the only pets allowed to have a friendly competition. A separate category for cats also gives the felines a chance to get the wackiest name title. Here are the finalists:

  • Boba Pett
  • Crunchcat Supreme
  • Foo Foo Cuddly Poops
  • Lady Cleocatra Meowington
  • Linda From Human Resources
  • Mr. Murder Mittens
  • Pickles McButterpants The Muffin Slayer
  • Ruth Bader Kitsburg
  • Salt 'N' Dr. Pepper
  • Tayroar Swift

Voting for the wackiest pet names runs April 4-9, with the winners revealed on April 11. Cast your vote here.

