Sex Pistols Call For 'A Youth Revolution' In 'Pistol' Miniseries Trailer

By Katrina Nattress

April 4, 2022

The teaser trailer for Pistol is here, and though it's only 30 seconds long, it gives fans a good first look at what to expect from Danny Boyle's upcoming Sex Pistols miniseries. The chaotic clip shows John Lydon (played by Anson Boon) proclaim to his bandmates that “the monarchy has stolen our future” before calling for “a youth revolution.” Elsewhere, we see snippets of the band playing live and a recreation of the punks signing their record deal outside Buckingham Palace.

The six-episode television series is based on guitarist Steve Jones' 2017 memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol.

“This is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future,’ who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever,” reads the show's synopsis.

Pistol is slated to premiere May 31 on Hulu. Watch the trailer above.

The real John Lydon was not involved with the project and made a legal effort to get the show blocked; however, the band's other surviving members, as well as Sid Vicious' estate, all supported the show and a judge ruled that Lydon had no right to veto his bandmates' projects due to terms of deals he signed in the late-'90s.

