These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

April 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

For any expectant parent, choosing your baby's name is one of the most important decisions you'll make. The name you choose will likely stay with the child throughout their life, so you want to make sure it's the right fit.

Using 2020 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker gathered a list of the most popular baby names for boys and girls in Tennessee.

So what are the most popular baby names in Tennessee? For girls, the most popular name is Olivia, while Liam is the top choice for boys.

According to Stacker, Olivia, which comes from the Latin for "olive tree," is also the most popular girls name in the country with 17,535 babies reported having the name, 402 of which were in Tennessee. Liam, which comes from the German for "protection," also ranks No. 1 nationally with 19,659 babies reported having the same name, including 449 in Tennessee.

There are the Top 10 most popular baby names for girls in Tennessee:

  1. Olivia
  2. Ava
  3. Amelia
  4. Emma
  5. Harper
  6. Charlotte
  7. Evelyn
  8. Isabella
  9. Sophia
  10. Eleanor

There are the Top 10 most popular baby names for boys in Tennessee:

  1. Liam
  2. William
  3. Elijah
  4. James
  5. Noah
  6. Oliver
  7. Henry
  8. Levi
  9. Grayson
  10. John

The full report on the most popular baby girl names in Tennessee can be found here while the report for boy names can be found here.

