This Is The Best Bagel In Virginia

A Norfolk restaurant is being credited as having the best bagels in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best bagels in every state, which included Yorgo's Bageldashery as the top choice for Virginia.

"Offering classic and gluten-free options, Yorgo's bagels are 'fresh and delicious' and offer invention toppings like jalapeño cream cheese," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote.

