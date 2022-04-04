This Is The Best Bagel In Massachusetts

A Chelsea restaurant is being credited as having the best bagels in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best bagels in every state, which included Katz Bagel Bakery as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Besides its pitch-perfect NYC-style bagels, this corner shop just outside Boston began slathering red sauce and cheese on leftover bagels and selling them late night back in the 1970s," Eat This, Not That's Tanya Edwards wrote. "Yes, they claim to have invented the pizza bagel. We don't know if that's true, but we do know they're delicious."

