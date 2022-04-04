This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Vancouver

Many things go into an amazing bar besides delicious drinks. Great food, comfy vibes, live music, activities, decor, and all kinds of bells and whistles to nail that experience.

There are so many cool places to grab a drink in the Portland metro area, so where can you find the best one in Vancouver? We went to Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating in the area. According to the website, the highest-rated bar in the city is...

The Thirsty Sasquatch!

Located at 2110 Main St, this pizza joint has an amazing 4.5 stars with over 100 reviews. You can grab a slice of pizza and enjoy one of their many drinks in their comfy setting.