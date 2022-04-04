This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Vancouver
By Zuri Anderson
April 4, 2022
Many things go into an amazing bar besides delicious drinks. Great food, comfy vibes, live music, activities, decor, and all kinds of bells and whistles to nail that experience.
There are so many cool places to grab a drink in the Portland metro area, so where can you find the best one in Vancouver? We went to Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating in the area. According to the website, the highest-rated bar in the city is...
Located at 2110 Main St, this pizza joint has an amazing 4.5 stars with over 100 reviews. You can grab a slice of pizza and enjoy one of their many drinks in their comfy setting.
Yelp reviewer Jordan P. described his experience at the pub and pizzeria:
"Great pizza and a great beer/cocktail selection, what more could you ask for?! ...Thirsty Sasquatch is always creating new pizza selections for you to enjoy by the slice or whole pizza. They offer vegan pizza options too! Their taps are ever-changing to new local and not so local delicious beers/ciders/sours and more. If that's not your thing, they have a full bar and menu of signature house-made cocktails. I've never had a cocktail here that I haven't loved! Visit Thirsty Sasquatch, it'll quickly become your go-to spot!"
Here were the Top 10 highest-rated bars in the Vancouver area, according to Yelp:
- The Thirsty Sasquatch
- Frontier Public House
- The Grocery Cocktail & Social
- Shanahan’s Pub & Grill
- Pacific House
- Double Barrel Taphouse
- Back Alley Bar & Grill
- Poncho’s Bar and Grill
- The Infirmary
- ME Ultra Lounge
You can check out the full list, and other amazing bars, here.