This Portland Spot Serves The Best Bar Food In Oregon

When people are looking for a great bar to check out, they're not just looking for drinks. They're also looking at the food they can nibble on with their alcoholic beverages. From chips and chicken wings to burgers and quesadillas, there's no shortage of snacks and small plates to savor at a bar.

Sometimes the food can be better than full-fledged restaurants! With that said, where you can find the most delicious bar food in Oregon? According to Eat This, Not That, you can head on over to...

Slow Bar!

Here's what writers said about this spot:

"Oregon's Slow Bar in Portland serves one of the best burgers around, the Slowburger. Made with a half-pound of Allen Brothers Angus beef and topped with Gruyere cheese, onion rings, butter lettuce, pickle relish, and aioli, this burger is truly unforgettable."