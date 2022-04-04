Twitter Can't Get Enough Of Pat McAfee's WrestleMania Debut

Former Indianapolis Colts punter and current SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee was the subject of numerous viral memes during his WrestleMania debut on Sunday (April 3) night.

McAfee defeated rising WWE superstar Austin Theory in a show-stealing match just before the WrestleMania 38 main event.

McAfee, joined by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, walked out to 'Seven Nation Army' by The White Stripes and punted a football into the stands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Stadium during his entrance.

The former All-Pro punter went on to have a spectacular match in which he shocked many viewers with his in-ring abilities, which included doing a backflip off the ropes onto his feet, clean-hopping back to the top rope and landing a superplex on Theory.