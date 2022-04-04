Washington Is Home To One Of The Best Fish Sandwiches In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson
April 4, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Fish sandwiches have a special place in the hearts of Americans. Whether it's grilled or fried to perfection, there are many ways to approach this humble sandwich.
"There is no one definition as to what makes a proper fish sandwich, other than say, fish, and bread," Mashed writes. "With a culinary tradition as large and as creative as that in the States, there is an endless variety of sandwiches and sandwich locales; from the coasts to the interior and the South, from upscale restaurants to diners, delis, and fish shacks and from deep-fried to freshly grilled and glazed."
The website also found the best fish sandwiches in the United States, and one of them is served at a Washington state restaurant:
Blackened Salmon Sandwich at the Market Grill!
Here's what writers had to say about this Pike Place Market stall's sandwich:
"Despite its enormous reputation, the grill keeps its goal surprisingly simple: to deliver on the best salmon sandwich that it can. The small food stall hones in on this through one key mantra: to "keep it wild" -– the salmon, that is! Market Grill brings in fresh wild-caught salmon daily and delivers it blackened to hungry foodies with caramelized onions, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and a slight twist with a rosemary mayo."
You can find Market Grill at 1509 Pike Pl #3 in Seattle.
