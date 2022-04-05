1 Killed In Texas As Violent Weather Thrashes South; 17K Without Power

By Dani Medina

April 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

At least one person has been killed as violent storms thrash the South on Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, hail and high winds were prevalent, prompting tornado warnings for the violent weather forecast to resume for the next day or so.

W.M. Soloman died when a tree fell on Soloman's home in Whitehouse, which is about 100 miles southeast of Dallas, Mayor James Wansley said. At least four other homes in the area had trees fall on them.

More than 17,000 are without power in the Lone Star State as of Tuesday afternoon.

In Texas, one person was injured in Johnson County. Brittaney Deaton said she was trapped in an RV trailer when it flipped over. Her stepfather injured himself trying to free her. "I was screaming on the phone. I couldn’t get out. I was terrified. And I felt like I was just trapped, like it was going to roll with me in it. And I just thank God that I got out," Deaton told KDFW.

Her stepfather is expected to recover.

The National Weather Service said the violent storms are forecast to move north on Wednesday. The affected areas are western Alabama to the western tip of the Carolinas, including Atlanta, Birmingham and Chattanooga.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.