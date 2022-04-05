1 Killed In Texas As Violent Weather Thrashes South; 17K Without Power

At least one person has been killed as violent storms thrash the South on Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, hail and high winds were prevalent, prompting tornado warnings for the violent weather forecast to resume for the next day or so.

W.M. Soloman died when a tree fell on Soloman's home in Whitehouse, which is about 100 miles southeast of Dallas, Mayor James Wansley said. At least four other homes in the area had trees fall on them.

More than 17,000 are without power in the Lone Star State as of Tuesday afternoon.

In Texas, one person was injured in Johnson County. Brittaney Deaton said she was trapped in an RV trailer when it flipped over. Her stepfather injured himself trying to free her. "I was screaming on the phone. I couldn’t get out. I was terrified. And I felt like I was just trapped, like it was going to roll with me in it. And I just thank God that I got out," Deaton told KDFW.

Her stepfather is expected to recover.

The National Weather Service said the violent storms are forecast to move north on Wednesday. The affected areas are western Alabama to the western tip of the Carolinas, including Atlanta, Birmingham and Chattanooga.