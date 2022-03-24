Remember that viral video of the red pickup truck being flipped on its side because it got caught in a tornado? Earlier this week, the truck was found in Elgin, Texas. Now, the 16-year-old boy behind the wheel has finally spoken out about his experience.

Riley Leon was on his way back home from a job interview at Whataburger when the tornado hit, he told FOX 13. He had missed two U-turns and was about to finally make one when the tornado whooshed in and flipped his truck over. "I never expected that tornado to be at the same moment as me and the same place," Leon said.

Leon, an 11th grader at IDEA Rundberg in Austin, went on to describe exactly what happened as he was driving when the tornado hit:

"I was driving normally, seatbelt on, hands, hands on my driving steering wheel. And I was going. And when I saw ... papers flying and ... the roads were empty and it's Elgin, Texas. Everybody knows small, small towns like that. It's ghost towns almost, so I was driving and I was going to take the U-turn, I felt my truck lift up and it took me to a ditch and put me to my side and spin me out and that's where spinning into the road and it got on its four wheels and the video shows that I kept driving, but actually I just drove off. I drove out of the road to not cause more accidents ... or cause something more, more big deal."

The now-viral video of the incident ends with Leon driving off — leaving the millions of viewers guessing what happened next:

"I stay there for a good minute and then a brown van comes up and that's when I start to drive and I do a turn and I parked next to him. He's like, 'Are you OK?' I'm like, 'Yes, I'm OK, but I lost my phone.' He was like, 'You want to borrow my phone and call your parents?' and I'm like, 'Yeah.' And that's when I called my mom and my dad and they're like, 'Are you OK?' And I'm like, 'Yeah but my truck's gone.'"

Leon has a message he wants people to take away from his experience:

"I'm speechless seeing how my truck got thrown like paper. Yeah, I don't...I don't want this to happen to nobody, yeah. Wouldn't recommend it at all. And there's little alerts that there's going to be bad weather. Stay home. Don't risk your life. ... If anything, the number one rule, the number one thing I learned was if there's going to be bad weather, stay home. No matter, no matter how important the thing is to you, stay home. Your life, your life matters more than other stuff."