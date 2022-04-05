3 Of Saint Peter's NCAA Tournament Heroes Leaving Program

Three breakout stars for the Saint Peter's men's basketball team during its historic 2022 NCAA Tournament run plan to leave the program.

ESPN reports junior guards Doug Edert, Daryl Banks III and Matthew Lee all entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday (April 5) morning, less than a week after head coach Shaheen Holloway accepted the same position as his alma matter Seton Hall.

Banks -- who led the Peacocks with 11.3 points per game during the 2021-22 season -- and Lee -- who averaged 6.8 points -- were regular starters, while Edert came off the bench, but emerged as the face of Saint Peter's Cinderella tournament run.

Edert scored 20 points during the MAAC tournament final -- which secured the Peacocks' NCAA tournament berth -- and scored another 20 points in Saint Peter's opening-round upset win against No. 2 Kentucky.

The junior averaged 14.3 points during the Peacocks' three-game NCAA Tournament winning streak.

Banks scored 27 points -- including five 3-pointers -- during the first-round upset of Kentucky.

Lee's best tournament performance came against Murray State, which saw him score nine points and record four assists.

Saint Peter's defeated No. 3 Purdue, 67-64, on March 26 to become the first 15-seed and highest all-time to make the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Peacocks' tournament run came to an end during a 69-49 loss to No. 8 North Carolina on March 26.

Saint Peter's began its improbable run with an 85-79 upset of No. 2 Kentucky in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, which was followed up by a 70-60 victory against No. 7 Murray State.