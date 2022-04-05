Elon Musk Says 'Significant Improvements' Are Coming To Twitter

An email sent to Twitter employees by Agrawal obtained by NBC News confirmed he and Musk "are aligned on the critical role Twitter plays in the world."

"There are times we will agree, times we will disagree, and that tension will help us get to better answers," Agrawal wrote via NBC News.

A screenshot from the company's internal Slack chat seen by NBC News reportedly showed signs of a split in reaction to Musk's stock purchase.

Musk, whose net worth is listed on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index at about $273 billion, making him the world's richest person, had stated that he'd given "serious thought" to purchasing stock in Twitter, which he posts on regularly, but claimed was "failing to adhere to free speech principles" which he claimed "fundamentally undermines democracy."

The billionaire's decision comes amid criticism from conservatives following Twitter's enforcement of its rules and a ban on former President Donald Trump based on his social media posts playing a role in the lead-up to the the January 6, 2021 insurrection.