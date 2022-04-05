Justin Bieber Drops Millions Of Dollars On Free Therapy For Fans, Tour Crew

Justin Bieber is spending millions of dollars to ensure his fans and tour crew have access to therapy.

The "Peaches" singer announced Tuesday he is partnering up with BetterHelp, an online therapy platform, to provide free therapy for fans and his tour crew of over 250 people, according to TMZ.

"The one thing I've learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes," Bieber said in a statement.

Fans will have access to one free month of online therapy which they can redeem for themselves or a friend or family member in need. Those on Bieber's touring crew will get 18 months of free therapy.

"Whether you're on the road or just going through it - your mental health matters. Justin is teaming up with BetterHelp to bring therapy to the crew on tour, and now you can get free access to a month of therapy too. Or, just send this to someone in need. Justin is doing it for his crew, do it for yours too," the BetterHelp website says.

BetterHelp said the mental health services being offered are worth up to $3 million.

To redeem your free month of BetterHelp, visit betterhelp.com/justinbieber. The offer is only available to users who have never received therapy with BetterHelp before. According to BetterHelp, Bieber is not being compensated for this initiative.