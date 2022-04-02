'Nervous' Justin Bieber Adorably Asks Fans To Pray For Him Ahead Of Grammys

Justin Bieber has a big night ahead of him.

The "Anyone" singer is up for eight Grammys on Sunday, tied for second place in nominations alongside Doja Cat and H.E.R. Bieber is also performing his hit "Peaches" with Daniel Caesar and Giveon at the award show on Sunday (April 3) night.

Ahead of the Grammys, Bieber asked his fans in attendance at his New York City "Justice Tour" stop on Saturday night to keep him in their prayers. A fan at the concert (@dawnofbizzle) snapped it on video and uploaded it on TikTok:

"I'm nervous," you can head Bieber saying at the beginning of the video while he plays the piano. "Would you guys do me a favor? Tonight when you lay your head on your pillow or something, just say a little prayer for me that it goes well. That would mean a lot to me."

Here's a look at the 28-year-old singer's eight nominations:

Record Of The Year ("Peaches")

Album Of The Year (Justice)

Song Of The Year ("Peaches")

Best Pop Solo Performance ("Anyone")

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Lonely")

Best Pop Vocal Album (Justice)

Best R&B Performance ("Peaches")

Best Music Video ("Peaches")

You can watch the video of Justin Bieber below: