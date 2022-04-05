North Carolina Man Feels 20 Years Younger After Scoring Big Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

April 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina feels young again thanks to the big lottery prize he recently won.

Brian Leach, of Youngsville, recently stopped by the Lowes Foods on Gateway Commons Circle in Wake Forest where he purchased a $5 Gold Standard scratch off ticket. As he began to scratch the lucky ticket after returning home, he revealed a "2" and two zeroes. Thinking he simply won $200, he continued to scratch the ticket until it revealed the full amount of his prize: $200,000.

According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, he was at a loss for words after seeing all the zeroes and handed the ticket to his wife.

"She started to get real excited. We couldn't believe it happened to us," he said, adding, "We're thrilled to death. It's been a fun ride."

Leached claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday (April 4), taking home a total of $142,021 after state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to pay some bills and even get a new pool for his backyard.

Thanks to his incredible win, the 64-year-old Leach said he feels 20 years younger.

"I feel like I'm 45 today," he joked. "I feel pretty good today."

