Russia Threatens To Fine Wikipedia Over 'False Information'

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) in Russian id demanding Wikipedia remove what it claims is "material with inaccurate information of public interest" regarding the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Reuters.com reports.

The regulator accused the popular website of hosting false information regarding the conflict between the two Eastern European countries, which it continued to refer to as a "special operation," as President Vladimir Putin did in February during his public address preceding the invasion.

The regulator claims Russian law states that the owner of an internet resource that doesn't delete illegal information per request of the Roskomnadzor is subject to a fine of up to $4 million roubles ($47,761.20 USD), Reuters reports.

Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population in Moscow on February 24.

The announcement appeared to serve as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.

A Ukraine interior minister confirmed to NBC News via text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes" were already underway shortly after Putin's announcement.

NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin said explosions could be heard from her live shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, at 6:00 a.m. local time.

More than 1,000 protesters were reportedly arrested during anti-war protests throughout Russia amid President Putin's announcement to conduct military operations and ensuing attack on Ukraine, BNO News reported.