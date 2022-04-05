Second Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Mass Shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a mass shooting in Sacramento, California over the weekend.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed the second suspect was found at the scene of the shooting early Sunday (April 3) and taken to a local hospital due to "serious injuries from gunfire" in a news release obtained by CNN on Tuesday (April 5).

Police said the second suspect was "quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues."

The news comes one day after police confirmed the arrest of Deandre Martin, 26, who was booked on charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert shared a statement posted on the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office's website identifying Martin as a "related suspect" upon his arrest Monday (April 4), but noted that he hadn't been charged with homicide.

Schubert said, at the time, that she expected more arrests to be made in relation to the incident.

At least six people were killed and 12 others injured following the shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning.

The incident in Sacramento is one of more than 120 mass shootings that have taken place in the United States this year and among at least 10 that occurred during the past weekend.

"The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence," Schubert said. "This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case."

Online jail records obtained by CNN list Martin as being held in jail without bail.