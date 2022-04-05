Selena Gomez Avoided The Internet For 4 Years To Prioritize Mental Health

Taking a lengthy hiatus from the internet has “changed my life completely,” Selena Gomez revealed in a new interview. The pop giant — who has more than 310 million followers on Instagram — shared that she hasn’t been on the internet in more than four years.

“I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” Gomez said in an interview that aired on Good Morning America. “I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it's done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life. …And everything else I could care less, because it's not my business to care about people's other business.”

That disclosure comes as Gomez spoke about her new mental health platform, Wondermind. She teamed up with her mother, Mandy Teefey, and Newsette co-founder Daniella Pierson to launch the platform. The three of them wrote in a message on Wonderland’s website: “We’ve each had our own mental health struggles, and we realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings. So we created it. Welcome to Wondermind.”

Pierson explained that although Wondermind is not meant to replace a therapist, she explained it’s “for anyone who ever feels sad, lonely, scared, anxious and we're really not labeling anybody.”

Gomez, who has previously opened up about her own mental health, emphasized: “I think it's so important and I can't stress it enough how much I care and how much I really, really want people to be understood, seen and heard. …We want there to be a community and a space for people to feel like they're OK — that they're not alone.”