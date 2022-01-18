While chatting with British Vogue, Selena Gomez opened up about her decision to publicly discuss her bipolar disorder diagnosis. Though Gomez has been a passionate advocate for mental health over the past few years, even launching the mental fitness company Wondermind a few months back, she feels like she didn't have a choice when it came to speaking out.

"I actually feel like, in a way, I didn’t have a choice. There were so many stories being told about me during that time that I wondered how anyone would know the truth," she said. "So it really stemmed from me wanting to be honest, wanting to say: 'All this stuff that you’re hearing? It isn’t right. Here’s what happened.'"

"I do have bipolar [disorder] and I had to learn a bunch of things about myself, and it wasn’t easy," she continued. "And, you know, some days it’s still not. But I just knew that if I didn’t say anything, someone else was going to. It wasn’t fair."

Gomez has learned some valuable lessons along the way, including how to take care of herself when she's "feeling low." The Only Murders in the Building star recommends taking "a few hours on your own, but then try your hardest to invite a friend over and maybe make something together."

"I always know that I need a few hours to power through and get [emotions] out, but then I have to quickly turn that around and try to see someone and watch a movie or something," she added.