Selena Gomez 'Didn’t Have A Choice' About Sharing Mental Health Struggles
By Emily Lee
January 18, 2022
While chatting with British Vogue, Selena Gomez opened up about her decision to publicly discuss her bipolar disorder diagnosis. Though Gomez has been a passionate advocate for mental health over the past few years, even launching the mental fitness company Wondermind a few months back, she feels like she didn't have a choice when it came to speaking out.
"I actually feel like, in a way, I didn’t have a choice. There were so many stories being told about me during that time that I wondered how anyone would know the truth," she said. "So it really stemmed from me wanting to be honest, wanting to say: 'All this stuff that you’re hearing? It isn’t right. Here’s what happened.'"
"I do have bipolar [disorder] and I had to learn a bunch of things about myself, and it wasn’t easy," she continued. "And, you know, some days it’s still not. But I just knew that if I didn’t say anything, someone else was going to. It wasn’t fair."
Gomez has learned some valuable lessons along the way, including how to take care of herself when she's "feeling low." The Only Murders in the Building star recommends taking "a few hours on your own, but then try your hardest to invite a friend over and maybe make something together."
"I always know that I need a few hours to power through and get [emotions] out, but then I have to quickly turn that around and try to see someone and watch a movie or something," she added.
When she needs to relax, Gomez says she likes to be "alone for a second" in order to "process" whatever she's feeling. "I try my hardest to take a few breaths," she shared. "I also love food – eating something cozy and then getting in my cozy sweats and allowing myself to have some me time."
The 29-year-old superstar also shared the back story for her beauty company, Rare Beauty, revealing how one of her own songs inspired the line of makeup products. "I have a song called 'Rare' and I felt it was an anthem that I needed personally – it basically says that I don’t have everything figured out, but I know that I’m worth it and I know that I deserve good things," she told the outlet. "When we started talking about how to enter the beauty space, I knew I needed to be different. I wanted to stand out and show people that I care beyond just the products, so that’s how it began. I named the product Rare – it was pretty challenging to get, but it was well worth it, and now it represents so much more to me. I have it tattooed on me as well."