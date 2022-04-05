Spoon Kick Off ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’ Tour: See The Dates

Earlier this year, Spoon released their 10th studio album Lucifer on the Sofa, and today (April 6) the band hits the road to play those new songs live.

The tour kicks off in Boston and will wrap up June 4 in Phoenix. After a couple months off, Spoon plan to go back out on tour with fellow indie rockers Interpol. Check out those dates here and the first leg of the Lucifer on the Sofa below.

Spoon Lucifer on the Sofa Tour Dates

4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #

4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #

4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #

4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #

4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #

4/21 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #

4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #

4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater #

4/29 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

4/30 – Memphis, TN – Beale St. Music Festival

5/24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

5/25 - Salt Lake City, UT- The Complex *

5/27 - Napa, CA - BottleRock

5/28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

5/29 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

5/31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up *

6/2 - Los Angeles, CA – Palladium *

6/3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

6/4 - Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren *

#with Margaret Glaspy

*with Geese