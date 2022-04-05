Teen Who Bragged About Dodging DUI Charge In Viral Video Breaks Silence

The 18-year-old woman who boasted about avoiding a DUI arrest in a viral video is opening up about what happened that night.

Skyler Fluss blew up on the internet after posting a video about how she flirted her way out of a drunk driving charge, according to FOX 31. Bodycam footage shows a deputy pulling over Fluss in Littleton after he caught her weaving on the road around 4:40 a.m. on April 2. The deputy claims Fluss didn't show any signs she had been drinking, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

“He did not do a breathalyzer because she wasn’t drinking,” Jenny Fulton, JCSO spokesperson, says. The 18-year-old was let go with just a warning.

Fluss later confirmed she was indeed drinking and driving that night, claiming the deputy gave her his phone number. The teen also says they were going to meet up for lunch the next day.