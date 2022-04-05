Teen Who Bragged About Dodging DUI Charge In Viral Video Breaks Silence
By Zuri Anderson
April 5, 2022
The 18-year-old woman who boasted about avoiding a DUI arrest in a viral video is opening up about what happened that night.
Skyler Fluss blew up on the internet after posting a video about how she flirted her way out of a drunk driving charge, according to FOX 31. Bodycam footage shows a deputy pulling over Fluss in Littleton after he caught her weaving on the road around 4:40 a.m. on April 2. The deputy claims Fluss didn't show any signs she had been drinking, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
“He did not do a breathalyzer because she wasn’t drinking,” Jenny Fulton, JCSO spokesperson, says. The 18-year-old was let go with just a warning.
Fluss later confirmed she was indeed drinking and driving that night, claiming the deputy gave her his phone number. The teen also says they were going to meet up for lunch the next day.
She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number. pic.twitter.com/rHVa0iRbvm— 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) April 3, 2022
Fluss admitted that wasn't true.
“I got too intoxicated. I was taking shots all night. I made the dumb decision to get into my car and drive,” she told reporters, adding that she now regrets posting the video. "That was a lie. I was a stupid teenager. I was stupid and drunk and it wasn’t true."
The sheriff's office debunked Fluss' video on Monday (April 4) with the deputy's bodycam footage, including the allegations that the deputy asked her out.
"The deputy’s body worn camera video captures his entire contact with her, including the reason he stopped her. When he asked if she had been drinking, she said 'no,'" accordng to the statement from JCSO. "She also did not slur her speech, nor did the deputy smell alcohol on her or witness any other physical signs of intoxication. There was no evidence of alcohol in the vehicle. Therefore, he did not conduct any tests for DUI, including administering a breathalyzer."
Authorities also revealed that the deputy gave Fluss his business card, where he wrote his name, badge number, and "South" for South Precinct, along with "LNR Weaving," which stands for lecture and release. Nowhere on the car was his phone number, they added.
Fluss explained that she tried calling friends for a ride home after hanging out in a club but ended up driving herself. Deputies say she was the only occupant in the vehicle.
“Officer, I am really sorry," the teen said. "If I could go back in time and undo everything, I would."