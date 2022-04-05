The Is Florida's Cheapest And Most Delicious Steak

A hearty steak dinner can often be a luxury, but you don't have to burn a hole in your wallet to get your hands on this cut of beef. Cheapism found the best restaurants serving budget-friendly steaks that are very tasty.

"These dining establishments go beyond a chain restaurant mentality and have a local history and rave customer reviews, from favorite local steakhouses that serve well-priced cuts with generous extras or steak-centric meals served family-style to more upscale steakhouses with noteworthy happy hours or specials offering savings off a pricey bill," the website explains.

The cheapest steak you can find in Florida is at...

Las Vacas Gordas!

Writers explained why they picked this longtime Miami restaurant:

"Las Vacas Gordas, recently under new management, is an Argentinean Miami fusion steakhouse that opened in 1996 on Miami Beach. The owner is passionate about recreating the Argentine grill with American twists. The Enrollada steak dish is a beautiful example, and this 1.5-pound serving can feed two people easily for $40."