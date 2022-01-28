This Is The Best Steakhouse In Florida

Where's the best place to get some delicious steak? A steakhouse, of course! While steak is the star of the show, other meats get some love on the menu, as well, including chicken, sausage, ribs, and more. Pair it with some scrumptious sides and a good drink, and it's the perfect meal.

Hundreds of steakhouses can be found across America, so where can you find the best one in Florida? Eat This, Not That! laid out the best steakhouse in each state, so the No. 1 choice in the Sunshine State is...

Bern's Steak House!

Here's what writers said about this restaurant:

"With a 2016 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine Program, the staff at Bern's knows how to complement the cut-to-order steaks and farm-grown vegetables. Add to that a separate dessert room for an unparalleled finish to your meal, and you can't beat this Tampa favorite."