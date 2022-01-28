This Is The Best Steakhouse In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
January 28, 2022
Where's the best place to get some delicious steak? A steakhouse, of course! While steak is the star of the show, other meats get some love on the menu, as well, including chicken, sausage, ribs, and more. Pair it with some scrumptious sides and a good drink, and it's the perfect meal.
Hundreds of steakhouses can be found across America, so where can you find the best one in Florida? Eat This, Not That! laid out the best steakhouse in each state, so the No. 1 choice in the Sunshine State is...
Here's what writers said about this restaurant:
"With a 2016 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine Program, the staff at Bern's knows how to complement the cut-to-order steaks and farm-grown vegetables. Add to that a separate dessert room for an unparalleled finish to your meal, and you can't beat this Tampa favorite."
Taking a closer look at their menu, they have an assortment of steaks available, such as delmonico, chateaubriand, filet mignon, strip steak, porterhouse, Wagyu beef, cowboy ribeye, T-bone, and much more.
You can find Bern's Steak House at 1208 S Howard Ave in Tampa. They're available for dine-in.
