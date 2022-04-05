Third Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Mass Shooting

A third suspect has been arrested in connection to to a mass shooting in Sacramento, California over the weekend.

Smiley Martin, 27, who was wounded during the incident early Sunday (April 3) morning, was arrested, the Sacramento Police Department confirmed on Thursday (April 5) via NBC News.

Martin is the younger brother of the initial suspect arrested, Dandrae Martin, who remains under guard at a hospital in Sacramento and faces charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Smiley Martin was "located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire" and transported to a hospital to receive treatment before "quickly" being "identified as a person of interest," the Sacramento Police Department confirmed in an official statement.

The 27-year-old faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun once he's cleared to leave the hospital, the department confirmed.

Last year, prosecutors fought to keep Martin in prison, arguing that he was a danger to the community, Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Danielle Abildgaard wrote in a letter obtained by NBC News on Tuesday.

Police also identified Daviyonne Dawson, 31, as the second suspect arrested early Tuesday morning.

Police said Dawson was initially observed as "a man who was seen carrying a gun in the immediate aftermath of the shooting" before officers later "recovered a handgun and arrested," the Sacramento Police Department confirmed.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert shared a statement posted on the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office's website identifying Martin as a "related suspect" upon his arrest Monday (April 4), but noted that he hadn't been charged with homicide.

Schubert said, at the time, that she expected more arrests to be made in relation to the incident.

At least six people were killed and 12 others injured following the shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning.

The incident in Sacramento is one of more than 120 mass shootings that have taken place in the United States this year and among at least 10 that occurred during the past weekend.

"The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence," Schubert said. "This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case."

Online jail records obtained by CNN list Martin as being held in jail without bail.