This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Miami

By Zuri Anderson

April 5, 2022

An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.

With that said, what's the best bar in Miami? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp, the No. 1 bar in the Magic City is...

CHICA Miami!

Located at 5556 NE 4th Court, this spot has 5 stars from over 570 reviews. CHICA isn't just a cocktail bar and lounge, but it's also a restaurant. Their Latin menu includes sandwiches, burgers, salads, burritos, and a variety of side items. They also serve several kinds of cocktails along with wine and beer.

Yelp reviewer April I. described her experience at CHICA Miami:

"CHICA Miami is AMAZING!! Hands down one of the best restaurants in Miami! We had a large group and tried pretty much everything on the menu! Highly recommend the Peruvian Corvina Ceviche and the Crispy Peruvian Octopus for starters and the Double Trouble cocktail. Our server did an outstanding job! She ensured we were well taken care of!"

Here were the Top 10 highest-rated bars in Denver, according to Yelp:

  1. CHICA Miami (Little Haiti)
  2. Drunk B***h
  3. Old’s Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina (Little Havana)
  4. Broken Shaker
  5. Le Chick (Wynwood)
  6. Barsecco (Brickell)
  7. The Wharf Miami (Little Havana)
  8. Esotico Miami (Omni)
  9. Havana 1957 Cuban Cuisine Ocean Drive
  10. Cebada Rooftop

You can check out the full list, and other amazing bars, here.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.