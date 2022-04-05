This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Miami

An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.

With that said, what's the best bar in Miami? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp, the No. 1 bar in the Magic City is...

CHICA Miami!

Located at 5556 NE 4th Court, this spot has 5 stars from over 570 reviews. CHICA isn't just a cocktail bar and lounge, but it's also a restaurant. Their Latin menu includes sandwiches, burgers, salads, burritos, and a variety of side items. They also serve several kinds of cocktails along with wine and beer.