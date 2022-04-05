This Is The Oldest Building In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
April 5, 2022
The United States has plenty of buildings that have stood the test of time. From log cabins and churches to military forts and bars, there's a wide range of historical locations in the country.
Insider found the oldest standing buildings and architecture in every state, including Florida. According to writers, that structure is...
The Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine!
Here's what writers said about the house:
"The Castillo de San Marcos, constructed between 1672 and 1695, is the only extant 17th-century military structure in the US. Built from coquina, a semi-rare, porous type of limestone that made it impenetrable, the Castillo is also the country's oldest masonry fortress."
This historic fortress is now a national monument in the Sunshine State, where people can check out exhibits, explore the property, chat with park rangers, and learn more about early colonial history. There are also plenty of photos, videos, virtual tours, and other media available for you to learn more about the Castillo.
Unfortunately, weapon demonstrations are suspended until further notice, but you can check it out in the video here.
