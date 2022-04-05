This Is The Oldest Building In Florida

The United States has plenty of buildings that have stood the test of time. From log cabins and churches to military forts and bars, there's a wide range of historical locations in the country.

Insider found the oldest standing buildings and architecture in every state, including Florida. According to writers, that structure is...

The Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine!

Here's what writers said about the house:

"The Castillo de San Marcos, constructed between 1672 and 1695, is the only extant 17th-century military structure in the US. Built from coquina, a semi-rare, porous type of limestone that made it impenetrable, the Castillo is also the country's oldest masonry fortress."