Vanna White Shares Heartbreaking News On Twitter

Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father, Herbert White Jr., in a heartbreaking post on her verified social media account last week.

"It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96 year old dad passed away peacefully this morning," White posted alongside a photo of herself and her father. "He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much dad. RIP #love #bestdadever."

Wheel of Fortune's verified Twitter account quote-tweeted White's post with, ".@TheVannaWhite, we are thinking of you and your family during this difficult time. We love you. - Your Wheel of Fortune family," shortly after the initial post was shared.