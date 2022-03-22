Pat Sajak Storms Off 'Wheel' Set After Vanna White Makes On-Air Confession

While this instance may have just been a joke, and Pat is okay with viewers laughing at that, he isn't alright with the audience laughing at contestants who are challenged by the show. After a recent episode went viral on Twitter because all three players couldn't solve the puzzle, Pat took to the platform to tweet that viewers need to cut contestants "some slack," saying they were "in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can't begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch." He stated that it "pains" him when "nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry." He urged the audience to "have a little heart," adding, "After all, you may be there one day. And no one wants to be trending on Twitter."

