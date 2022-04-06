Bills, Stefon Diggs Agree To Massive Long-Term Extension

Stefon Diggs has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension with the Buffalo Bills, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter Wednesday (April 6) morning.

Diggs, 28, already had two years remaining on his existing contract and will now be signed through 2027, earning a total value of $124.1 million, including $70 million guaranteed, as part of the new deal, the source confirmed.

Both sides were reportedly keen on reaching a deal that allowed Diggs to finish his career in Buffalo.

The former University of Maryland standout is the latest Pro Bowl wide receiver to receive a massive extension this offseason, following Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, both of whom signed long-term agreements following trades to new teams last month.

The deal also ties Diggs to franchise quarterback Josh Allen -- who signed a six-year contract extension last offseason -- for the next seven seasons.

Diggs was acquired by Buffalo in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, with Buffalo sending four draft picks -- including a first-rounder -- to Minnesota for the then-budding star receiver.

Since then, the 28-year-old has been among the league's best players at his position, earning his first two career Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2020, having led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) during his first season in Buffalo.