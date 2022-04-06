8 Million Cash App Users Could Have Been Affected By Data Breach

Cash App users could have been affected by a data breach after a former employee accessed reports containing users' personal information.

Block, the financial service that owns the mobile payment app, announced Monday a former employee downloaded the information in December, according to USA TODAY. A report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the employee had access to the information while still employed with Block, but the information was downloaded after employment was terminated.

The data downloaded included full names and brokerage account numbers, used to identify stock activity on Cash App Investing. Usernames, passwords, Social Security numbers and bank account information were not downloaded. About 8.2 million Cash App Investing users in the U.S. were potentially affected by the data breach.

USA TODAY reported Block is working to contact current and former users "to provide them with information about this incident and sharing resources with them to answer their questions," the filing said. Law enforcement has also been notified of the data breach.

In the filing, Block said:

The Company takes the security of information belonging to its customers very seriously and continues to review and strengthen administrative and technical safeguards to protect the information of its customers.

Although the Company has not yet completed its investigation of the incident, based on its preliminary assessment and on the information currently known, the Company does not currently believe the incident will have a material impact on its business, operations, or financial results.