Texas Man Breaks Into Ex-Girlfriend's House, Steals Her Money Via Cash App

By Dani Medina

January 11, 2022

Photo: Bexar County Jail

A Texas man was arrested Monday for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house to send himself money using an app on her phone.

Austin Stanley Gallagher was arrested and charged with burglary, according to WOAI.

On December 23, Gallagher, 31, broke into his ex-girlfriend's house by taking the burglar bars off her bedroom window. He slipped into her bedroom while she was sleeping, according to WOAI. When Gallagher made it inside, he took his ex-girlfriend's cell phone and sent money from her bank account to his using Cash App.

The woman woke up and was upset with Gallagher. He pinned her down on the bed to keep her cell phone away from her. When Gallagher went into the living room, the woman was able to call the police using another cell phone.

According to WOAI, Gallagher assaulted the woman before he left her house. The woman went to work and called the police again to report the incident.

According to Bexar County Jail, Gallagher is being held on $25,000 bond. The jail described Gallagher's offense as "BURG HAB-INTENT COMMIT ASSAULT," meaning a person committed burglary by unlawfully entering in any structure with the intent to commit a felony, theft or assault inside, according to attorney Kat McClain.

