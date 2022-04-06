Fat Joe's First Memoir Will Reveal The 'Darkest Moments' Of His Life

“The Book of Jose is more than just a book about my career," Fat Joe said in a statement. "It explores the darkest moments of my life that shaped me as a man, brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends and dealing with depression. I overcame significant adversity, but I’m excited to be in position to share my story and inspire others through my journey."



There are plenty of subjects Joe can touch on in his book from everything he went through when Big Pun died to his brief stint in prison over tax evasion charges. In his Instagram post, Joe asserted that the book would provide an "unfiltered" view of his life from his childhood in the South Bronx to making it as a multi-platinum-selling rapper.



The Book of Jose is one of several books that Roc Lit 101 plans to drop in the future. Roc Nation's publishing company also intends to release memoirs from Yo Gotti and Meek Mill as well as a fantasy fiction novel from Lil Uzi Vert. Fat Joe's memoir is scheduled to drop November 1, but you can pre-order it now.

