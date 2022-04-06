Florida Teacher Arrested For Blasting Music During Standardized Test

A Florida middle school teacher was taken into custody Tuesday (April 5) for blaring music to disrupt students taking a standardized test, according to WFTV.

Martin Reese, now a former art teacher at Creekside Middle School, is accused of playing loud music while students were taking the Florida Statewide Assessments, according to Port Orange Police. On top of that, the whole affair was reportedly livestreamed on Instagram.

When officers responded to the school that afternoon, Reese allegedly refused to turn off the music and was escorted to the principal's office. The teacher, who was hired three weeks ago, says he was disgusted at the students' situation. He claims it's "unfair" to make students sit in a classroom after two years of grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic to take a test that would be retired after this spring.

"I think that’s unfair," he says in the video. "I f***ed up the way that they were testing today."