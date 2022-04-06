Future Confirms New Album Is On The Way, Teases Kanye West Collaboration

For Future fans, it's obvious that the Atlanta rapper is in album mode. After teaming up with Gunna and dropping his own single "Worst Day," the "Pushing P" rapper has hinted at dropping some more "major heat" very soon in a series that has the Future hive buzzing.



At the beginning of the month, Pluto sent out a cryptic tweet, which could easily be a bar from an upcoming song. Then on Tuesday, April 5, Future returned to let his fans know that Freebandz affiliate Young Scooter told him to drop his album this month.



"Scooter said drop album this month 🤔," Future tweeted. "When the time right that’s when u throw ah strike... Major heat coming fast."