Future Confirms New Album Is On The Way, Teases Kanye West Collaboration
By Tony M. Centeno
April 6, 2022
For Future fans, it's obvious that the Atlanta rapper is in album mode. After teaming up with Gunna and dropping his own single "Worst Day," the "Pushing P" rapper has hinted at dropping some more "major heat" very soon in a series that has the Future hive buzzing.
At the beginning of the month, Pluto sent out a cryptic tweet, which could easily be a bar from an upcoming song. Then on Tuesday, April 5, Future returned to let his fans know that Freebandz affiliate Young Scooter told him to drop his album this month.
"Scooter said drop album this month 🤔," Future tweeted. "When the time right that’s when u throw ah strike... Major heat coming fast."
Scooter said drop album this month 🤔— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 5, 2022
When the time right that’s when u throw ah strike...— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 5, 2022
Major heat coming fast.— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 5, 2022
Later that night, Future fueled the hype by letting his fans know he's ready to drop his new album. Future doesn't give away any further details on his Twitter timeline. However, he doesn't plan on being humble once his next project arrives.
"Getting ready to DROP," Future tweeted. "When the album drop ain’t no being humble...Da biggest 🦅"
Getting ready to DROP— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 6, 2022
100 mil and still active— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 6, 2022
When the album drop ain’t no being humble...Da biggest 🦅— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 6, 2022
Over on Instagram, Future provides more insight on the project. In an Instagram Story, Future Hendrix reposts a video from Scooter's account which shows Future working on a music video with Kanye West.
"Ima have album date this week jus holdup.. YE SPAZZED ON DIS S**T 🤫😈😈" Future wrote in the post.
Future and Ye have been teaming up a lot over the past few months. After being spotted in the studio with Ye and Travis Scott earlier this year, Future served as the executive producer of the Chicago rapper's latest project Donda 2. He also appeared in several records on the album including "Pablo" and "Happy."
Look out for Future's album coming soon.