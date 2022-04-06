Garth Brooks Announces Return To North Texas For The First Time In 7 Years

By Dani Medina

April 6, 2022

Call your "Friends In Low Places" and let them know that Garth Brooks is making his return to North Texas!

The country music superstar announced Wednesday he will be performing at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, July 30 as part of "The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour." It's a "rain or shine" event, according to NBC DFW.

There are several storylines that come with Brooks' return to Arlington. According to NBC DFW, this is his first time in North Texas in seven years and Brooks' first time headlining in Arlington. It's also his first time headlining at AT&T Stadium. It's only the only Texas stop on the stadium tour and the last tour date before Brooks takes off for his five-show stretch in Dublin, Ireland.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. CT.

Here's a look at the upcoming tour dates for "The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour":

  • April 15-16: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
  • April 23: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • April 30: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • May 7: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana
  • May 14: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
  • May 21: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
  • June 4: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama
  • July 15-16: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
  • July 30: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.