Garth Brooks Returning To Indiana's Notre Dame Stadium

Garth Brooks is set to make his return to Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since 2018, reported FOX 59.

The country music star will perform at the venue on Sunday, May 7th at 7 p.m. The Notre Dame Stadium stop will be his only stop in Indiana, Michigan, or Illinois.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 25th. They will cost $98.95 per person and are all-inclusive. Tickets are limited to eight per person.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here, by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster app on your phone.

There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, February 25th.

The last time Brooks appeared at Notre Dame Stadium was in October of 2018 when over 80,000 fans sat through strong winds and rain to see his show.

Garth Brooks announced the show on Twitter, writing:

"ANNOUNCING: Garth Brooks Returns to [Notre Dame] Stadium May 7th, 7:00 PM

Tickets ON SALE Friday, February 25th, 10AM ET - Team Garth"