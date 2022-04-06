How You Can Snag Free Crumbl Cookies At Utah Store Reopening

By Dani Medina

April 6, 2022

Photo: Crumbl Cookies

How can you say no to free cookies?! Lucky for you, you won't have to!

Utah-based Crumbl Cookies is reopening in Orem this week and cookie lovers can celebrate by snagging a free treat. The store, located at 160 E. University Parkway #G, is set to reopen on Thursday, April 7 and free cookie day is the following day, according to ABC 4.

The Orem Crumbl location closed down in October because they "wanted the in-store experience to be better for customers, owners, and other stakeholders." It's reopening as one of the 30 testing stores in the U.S., where customers will have the opportunity to try new flavors before they're rolled out nationwide. It's also the only corporate-owned shop and will be used to "test operational processes, new technology, and other elements to improve the Crumbl experience," according to ABC 4.

Still interested in that free cookie? Here's what you need to do:

Customers will need to show they've downloaded the Crumbl app. In the app, they'll get an offer for a free Milk Chocolate Chip cookie. Children have the opportunity to redeem a free cookie, too, without the app. They just need to have a parent/guardian present.

There are currently 29 Crumbl locations in Utah.

